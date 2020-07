(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 01 luglio 2020

European Commission Press release Brussels, 30 Jun 2020 At the fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the Region”, the international community pledged a total of €6.9 billion for Syria and the main countries hosting Syrian refugees . The European Union overall pledged 71%, or €4.9 billion, with €2.3 billion from Member States.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_1211