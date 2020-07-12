domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
Breaking News

COVID, DI MAIO: IMPARATO AD AVERE CORAGGIO, SETTEMBRE RIPARTENZA PAESE CHE SIGNIFICA…

GENOVA: IL NUOVO ARCIVESCOVO, PADRE TASCA: CAMMINEREMO INSIEME

PENSIONI, SALVINI: IL PD CHE RIVUOLE LA LEGGE FORNERO È UN INSULTO…

COVID, CONTE: PROVA MOLTO DIFFICILE PER IL PAESE, ORA PIU’ ATTREZZATI

SANTA SOFIA, DOMANI PRESIDIO DELLA LEGA SOTTO IL CONSOLATO DELLA TURCHIA A…

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: PORTI SPALANCATI MA RICOLLOCAMENTI, RIMPATRI E CORRIDOI UMANITARI FERMI. IL…

FRANCESCO: PENSO A SANTA SOFIA E SONO MOLTO ADDOLORATO

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA PAROLA DI DIO è L’UNICA CHE RENDE LIBERI

£705 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR GB-EU BORDER

LA DOMENICA DEL MARE. TURKSON AI MARITTIMI “NON SIETE SOLI, NESSUNO VI…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SYRIA: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL AND COMMISSIONER FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT JANEZ LENARčIč ON THE UN VOTE ON CROSS BORDER ASSISTANCE

SYRIA: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL AND COMMISSIONER FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT JANEZ LENARčIč ON THE UN VOTE ON CROSS BORDER ASSISTANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 12 luglio 2020

The United Nations Security Council adopted on Saturday a much-needed resolution on cross border assistance that is crucial for helping people suffering from the conflict in Syria.

We appreciate the tireless efforts of the penholders – Germany and Belgium – and all other EU Member States and likeminded countries at the UN Security Council to get the resolution adopted in order to ensure the maintenance of essential cross border assistance to the people of Syria.

However, it is a matter of deep concern that the resolution adopted after repeated vetoes by Russia and China authorises only one crossing point out of the two previously available to the UN. The unconstructive approach of certain members of the Security Council is all the more regrettable at a time when needs have never been greater and in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the Bab al-Hawa crossing point is now left for the UN to provide essential humanitarian assistance. The authorisation of only one crossing will hamper the delivery of life-saving emergency supplies to hundreds of thousands of people in need in North-West Syria. The reports by the UN Secretary General of 21 February and 24 June called for full, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need in all parts of the Syrian Arab Republic, using all modalities, including scale up of cross-line and cross-border deliveries.

The European Union supports this demand and will continue to do its utmost to provide assistance to those in need inside Syria, even under the current circumstances when the humanitarian space continues to shrink.

The European Union recalls that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict. The only solution is a political one. This was a key message of the Fourth Brussels Conference on the future of Syria and the region, which was co-hosted by the EU and the UN and took place on 30 June 2020. The EU calls on all parties to engage in good faith in the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/82739/syria-statement-high-representative-josep-borrell-and-commissioner-crisis-management-janez_en

Post collegati

SYRIA: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL AND COMMISSIONER FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT JANEZ LENARčIč ON THE UN VOTE ON CROSS BORDER ASSISTANCE

Redazione

5×1000

Redazione

NEW YORK’S NUMBERS REMAIN LOW AND STABLE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PRIVACY-PRESERVING AUTOMATED EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: RANKING LOSS: MAXIMIZING THE SUCCESS RATE IN DEEP LEARNING SIDE-CHANNEL ANALYSIS

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: RICCARDI, CONDIVISE INDICAZIONI CON ASSOCIAZIONI DATORIALI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More