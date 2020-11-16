SYRACUSE RESIDENT SENTENCED TO NINE YEARS FOR DRUG CONSPIRACY AND DISTRIBUTION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 16 novembre 2020

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Isidro De Los Santos, age 33, a citizen of the Dominican Republic residing in Syracuse, was sentenced today to serve nine years (108 months) in federal prison for his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Field Division, and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.

As part of his previous guilty plea, De Los Santos admitted that he conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute heroin, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and cocaine from a location on Syracuse’s west side. In pleading guilty, De Los Santos admitted that on six (6) occasions between December 2018, and January 2019, he and co-conspirator Anthony Moreno sold drugs during an undercover operation conducted by ATF, DEA, and the Syracuse Police Department. On January 31, 2019, ATF Agents assisted by DEA and the Syracuse Police Department Special Investigations Division, executed a federal search warrant at Isidro De Los Santos’s residence and recovered over twenty-one ounces (608 grams) of heroin mixed with fentanyl in two packages. A federal search warrant executed at the adjacent apartment of Anthony Moreno on the same day resulted in the seizure of over 18 ounces (521grams) of cocaine. Anthony Moreno pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Isidro De Los Santos was also sentenced to serve a five (5) year term of supervised release after he is released from prison and ordered to forfeit $15,740.00. He faces separate civil proceedings in Immigration Court concerning his removal from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

This case was investigated by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Syracuse Police Department-Special Investigations Division, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.

