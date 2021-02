(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (Universitat Pompeu Fabra – Barcelona) The research team have used synthetic biology to develop a new type of genetic design that can reproduce some of the key processes that enable creating structures in natural systems, from termite nests to the development of embryos.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/upf–sbr020121.php