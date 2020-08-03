martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Agenparl

SYNTHETIC APPROACHES AND APPLICATIONS OF SULFONIMIDATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0OB01191F, Review Article
Open Access Open Access
Priscilla M Matos, Robert Stockman
This review article explores the synthesis of the organosulfur(VI) species named sulfonimidates, focusing on their synthesis from both sulfur(IV) and sulfur(VI) species, and investigates their recent resurgeance in interest as…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/lEKjqZ2pBBw/D0OB01191F

