SYNTHETIC APPROACHES AND APPLICATIONS OF SULFONIMIDATES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0OB01191F, Review Article

Open Access Open Access

Priscilla M Matos, Robert Stockman

This review article explores the synthesis of the organosulfur(VI) species named sulfonimidates, focusing on their synthesis from both sulfur(IV) and sulfur(VI) species, and investigates their recent resurgeance in interest as…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/lEKjqZ2pBBw/D0OB01191F