SYNTHESIZING VALUABLE CHEMICALS FROM CONTAMINATED SOIL

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 gennaio 2021 (Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz) Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and ETH Zurich have developed a process to produce commodity chemicals in a much less hazardous way than was previously possible. In the current issue of Science, the researchers report that they have been able to utilize electrolysis, i.e., the application of an electric current, to obtain chemicals known as dichloro and dibromo compounds, which can then be used to synthesize commodity chemicals.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/jgum-svc012921.php