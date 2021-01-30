sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

LIBANO, LA PROTESTA FIGLIA DI FAME E DISPERAZIONE. PADRE ZGHEIB: STA CROLLANDO…

CAMBIAMENTI CLIMATICI CON PARTICOLARE RIFERIMENTO A IMPATTO SU SETTORE AGRICOLO: AUDIZIONI INFORMALE…

IL PAPA: DIFENDERLA COL CORAGGIO DELLA PAROLE E DELLE AZIONI

A303 SPARKFORD TO ILCHESTER DUALLING GRANTED DEVELOPMENT CONSENT

KING GEORGE III’S WATCH AT RISK OF LEAVING THE COUNTRY

PADRE KOPROWSKI, “DA UN PAESE LONTANO” ALLA RADIO DEL PAPA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

IL PAPA ALLA ROTA ROMANA: CURATE SEMPRE ANCHE IL “BENE DELLA FAMIGLIA”

FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, POLAND, AND UKRAINE AGREED TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN…

IMMIGRAZIONE. OPERATORI QUALIFICATI AL SERVIZIO DEI DIRITTI DEI PIù DEBOLI

Agenparl

SYNTHESIZING VALUABLE CHEMICALS FROM CONTAMINATED SOIL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 gennaio 2021 (Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz) Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and ETH Zurich have developed a process to produce commodity chemicals in a much less hazardous way than was previously possible. In the current issue of Science, the researchers report that they have been able to utilize electrolysis, i.e., the application of an electric current, to obtain chemicals known as dichloro and dibromo compounds, which can then be used to synthesize commodity chemicals.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/jgum-svc012921.php

Post collegati

HIGH-SPEED HOLOGRAPHIC FLUORESCENCE MICROSCOPY SYSTEM WITH SUBMICRON RESOLUTION

Redazione

SYNTHESIZING VALUABLE CHEMICALS FROM CONTAMINATED SOIL

Redazione

LOCAL EMISSIONS AMPLIFY REGIONAL HAZE AND PARTICLE GROWTH

Redazione

METHANE EMISSIONS FROM COAL MINES ARE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT

Redazione

RESEARCHERS TO INVESTIGATE CHEMICALS IN INDOOR AIR

Redazione

HOW LIPIDS DISTRIBUTE PROTEINS WITHIN CELLS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More