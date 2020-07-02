venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE–FLUORESCENCE RELATIONSHIPS AND DENSITY FUNCTIONAL THEORY STUDIES OF NOVEL NAPHTHALIMIDE–PIPERAZINE–PYRIDINE-BASED POLYSTYRENE SENSORS FOR HG(II) DETECTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

Two novel naphthalimide–piperazine–pyridine-based polystyrene solid-phase fluorescent sensors PS-NA and PS-ND with different lengths of the linker were synthesized and shown to be able to detect Hg(II) ions. Their structures were characterized by Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) analysis. Fluorescence properties, including response time, pH effects, fluorescence titration, metal ion selectivity and regeneration, were investigated and compared. Sensor PS-NA displayed a higher fluorescence response to Hg(II) than PS-ND, with a lower detection limit of 1.01 μM. The detection mechanism involving the Hg(II) chelation-induced photo-induced electron transfer (PET) was proposed with the aid of density functional theory (DFT) calculations. Sensors PS-NA and PS-ND with seven other similar sensors from our previous studies were collected together for thorough structure–fluorescence relationship (SFR) studies. Sensor PS-NA being recyclable and environmentally friendly was successfully employed in the fluorescence detection of Hg(II) in real water samples, indicating its good potential in practical application.

