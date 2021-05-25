(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00534K, Research Article

Dawei Tian, Wenhao Zhang, Guofei Shi, Sha Luo, Ying Chen, Wanying Chen, Huanan Huang, Siyang Xing, Bolin Zhu

A series of semi-internally BN-substituted annulated thiophenes were synthesized from easily accessible 2,1-borazaronaphthalenes. The crystal structure studies and DFT calculations on the semi-internally BN-substituted annulated thiophene 3a revealed that six-membered…

