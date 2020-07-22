mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
Breaking News

OGGI QUESTION TIME CON I MINISTRI GUALTIERI, LAMORGESE E BONAFEDE

“COME GESù CRISTO, COSTRETTI A FUGGIRE”: ASCOLTARE PER RICONCILIARSI

ACS: AIUTI IN PAKISTAN PER OLTRE 2000 CRISTIANI

MARIA MADDALENA, L’APOSTOLA DELLA PIù GRANDE SPERANZA

​​​​​ASSEGNO UNICO: DELRIO (PD) AL MATTINO, RIVOLUZIONE EPOCALE COME SSN

PERSONALE A CONTRATTO RAPPRESENTANZE DIPLOMATICHE: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI IN 11A COMMISSIONE

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA NELLE MARCHE AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROCEDURE DI INFRAZIONE N. 72 – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROCEDURE DI INFRAZIONE N. 75 – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1886 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE AND PHOTOLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF THREE COPPER(I) IODIDE BASED INORGANIC-ORGANIC HYBRID STRUCTURES WITH PYRAZINE DERIVATIVES

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020

By using pyrazine derivatives, three different types of copper(I) iodide based inorganic-organic hybrid structures 1D-CuI(2-mo-pz) (1, 2-mo-pz = 2-methoxy-pyrazine), 2D-CuI(2,3-dm-pz)0.5 (2, 2,3-dm-pz = 2,3-dimethyl-pyrazine), 2D-Cu2I2(2,5-dm-pz)2 (3, 2,5-dmpz = 2,5-dimethyl-pyrazine) have been obtained by slow-diffusion method. Single crystal and powder X-ray diffraction reveal that these hybrid structures are one-dimensional (1D) staircase chain based structure, two-dimensional (2D) staircase-chain based structure, and 2D rhomboid dimer based structure, respectively. All of the three compounds show photoluminescence, with internal quantum yield (IQY) as high as 88.2 % for 1. This work provides evidence that for this type of hybrid materials, the structure of the inorganic module could be determined by the selection of the organic ligands, and the substituted group on the organic ligands would influence the luminescence efficiency of the hybrid structures.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/tXrVSaWegrw/D0NJ02341H

Post collegati

STATISTICS ON DAY-CARE CENTRES 2019/20

Redazione

SINGAPORE URGES BETTER CONTROL OF CREW CHANGES AS RISING CASES OF INFECTED CREW EMERGE

Redazione

SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE AND PHOTOLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF THREE COPPER(I) IODIDE BASED INORGANIC-ORGANIC HYBRID STRUCTURES WITH PYRAZINE DERIVATIVES

Redazione

FELIX SCHREINER: WIR MEINEN ES ERNST MIT DER LUFTREINHALTUNG

Redazione

FLORIAN OßNER: WIR STEHEN FüR TECHNOLOGIEFREIHEIT

Redazione

INJECTABLE SUPRAMOLECULAR GELATIN HYDROGELS LOADING RESVERATROL AND HISTATIN-1 FOR BURN WOUND THERAPY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More