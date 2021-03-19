SYNTHESIS OF ZIRCONOCENE COMPLEXES AND THEIR USE IN SLURRY-PHASE POLYMERISATION OF ETHYLENE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11529-11535
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01912K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Phakpoom Angpanitcharoen, Jessica V. Lamb, Jean-Charles Buffet, Zoë R. Turner, Dermot O’Hare
A new family of zirconocene complexes of the type (3-RInd#)2ZrX2 (where Ind# = C6Me5H and R = Me, Et and Ph) have been synthesised and fully characterised.
