SYNTHESIS OF ZIRCONOCENE COMPLEXES AND THEIR USE IN SLURRY-PHASE POLYMERISATION OF ETHYLENE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11529-11535

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01912K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Phakpoom Angpanitcharoen, Jessica V. Lamb, Jean-Charles Buffet, Zoë R. Turner, Dermot O’Hare

A new family of zirconocene complexes of the type ( 3-R Ind # ) 2 ZrX 2 (where Ind # = C 6 Me 5 H and R = Me, Et and Ph) have been synthesised and fully characterised.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/bH1g10aptf8/D1RA01912K