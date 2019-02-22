22 Febbraio 2019
Synthesis of ZIF-Derived Hollow Yolk-Shell Co@CN Catalyst for the Oxidative Esterification of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural

Green Chem., 2019, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C8GC03868F, Communication
Kang-kang Sun, Shujie Chen, Zelin li, Guo-ping Lu, Chun Cai
A newly developed template protection-sacrifice (TPS) strategy is disclosed for the synthesis of hollow yolk-shell Co@CN with a large surface area and high pore volume. The catalyst exhibits excellent catalytic…
