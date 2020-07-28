martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
SYNTHESIS OF UNSYMMETRICAL 1,8-NAPHTHYRIDINE-BASED LIGANDS FOR ASSEMBLY OF TRI-AND TETRA-NUCLEAR COPPER(II) COMPLEXES

A synthetic route for unsymmetrical 1,8-naphthyridine spacer based ligands is presented. Reaction of a 7-ethyldipyridyl-1,8-naphthyridine-2-carboxaldehyde intermediate with 2-aminophenol or 4,6-di-tert-butyl 2-aminophenol led to the ligands HL1 and HL2 respectively. Both combined two distinct binding sites: a dipyridyl and an iminophenol site linked through a 1,8-naphthyridine spacer. Treatement of HL1 with copper(II) triflate in presence of triethylamine/H2O in acetonitrile afforded a tetranuclear complex (1tox2·CH3CN). X-ray analysis revealed that the structure is constituted by association of two identical dinuclear units in which the imine is oxidized to an amide group during the complexation. The coordination capabilities from the corresponding free amide ligands H2L1ox and H2L2ox, prepared by an independent route, were explored using copper(II) triflate in presence of triethylamine/H2O. From amide ligand H2L1ox, X-ray diffraction studies evidenced the similar formation of a tetranuclear copper complex (1tox2·2DMF) compared to the one isolated after complexation with the imine ligand HL1. In contrast, H2L2ox, where the amido phenol arm diplays two additional tert-butyl groups, has allowed the formation of a trinuclear copper complex (2triox·H2O).

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/HrTQimgu3ac/D0NJ02776F

