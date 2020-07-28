SYNTHESIS OF UNSYMMETRICAL 1,8-NAPHTHYRIDINE-BASED LIGANDS FOR ASSEMBLY OF TRI-AND TETRA-NUCLEAR COPPER(II) COMPLEXES

A synthetic route for unsymmetrical 1,8-naphthyridine spacer based ligands is presented. Reaction of a 7-ethyldipyridyl-1,8-naphthyridine-2-carboxaldehyde intermediate with 2-aminophenol or 4,6-di-tert-butyl 2-aminophenol led to the ligands HL 1 and HL 2 respectively. Both combined two distinct binding sites: a dipyridyl and an iminophenol site linked through a 1,8-naphthyridine spacer. Treatement of HL 1 with copper(II) triflate in presence of triethylamine/H 2 O in acetonitrile afforded a tetranuclear complex (1 tox2 ·CH 3 CN). X-ray analysis revealed that the structure is constituted by association of two identical dinuclear units in which the imine is oxidized to an amide group during the complexation. The coordination capabilities from the corresponding free amide ligands H 2 L 1ox and H 2 L 2ox , prepared by an independent route, were explored using copper(II) triflate in presence of triethylamine/H 2 O. From amide ligand H 2 L 1ox , X-ray diffraction studies evidenced the similar formation of a tetranuclear copper complex (1 tox2 ·2DMF) compared to the one isolated after complexation with the imine ligand HL 1 . In contrast, H 2 L 2ox , where the amido phenol arm diplays two additional tert-butyl groups, has allowed the formation of a trinuclear copper complex (2 triox ·H 2 O).