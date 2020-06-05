SYNTHESIS OF TWO NEW COPPER-SANDWICHED POLYOXOTUNGSTATES AND THEIR CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF HYDROGEN EVOLUTION INFLUENCED BY NUCLEAR NUMBER

Focusing on the renewable energy, we devote to developping the the efficient, robust and low cost water reduction catalysts (WRCs). Two hybrid inorganic-organic hexa/octa-CuII-sandwiched POM: [Cu(dap)2]2[{Cu8(dap)4(H2O)2} (SiW9O34)2]·8H2O (1) and [Cu(dap)2(H2O)]2[Cu(dap)2]2[{Cu6(dap)2}(SiW9O34)2]·8H2O (2) were synthesized by hydrothermal condition. And the new copper complexes had applied as water reduction catalysts (WRCs) in the present of [Ir(ppy)2(dtbbpy)][PF6] as photosensitizer and triethanolamine (TEOA) as the sacrificial electron donor. Meanwhile, the number of nuclear substituted polyoxotustage is the critical factor for photocatalytic, which influenced the activity of photocatalytic obviously. The experimental results match well with the conclusion of density functional theory (DFT). It is noteworthy that our research not only enrich the CuII-sandwiched POM chemistry, but also investigate the photocatalytic activity of Cu-substituted POM that influenced by the number of nuclear. This would guide us to synthesis different nuclear copper substituted polyoxotustage and develop their applications toward energy and environment.