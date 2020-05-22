SYNTHESIS OF TRICYCLIC CARBOHYDRATE–BENZENE HYBRIDS AS SELECTIVE INHIBITORS OF GALECTIN-1 AND GALECTIN-8 N-TERMINAL DOMAINS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 22 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19636-19642
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03144E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03144E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chunxia Wu, Can Yong, Qiuju Zhong, Zhouyu Wang, Ulf J. Nilsson, Yuanyuan Zhang
Fused tricyclic carbohydrate–benzene hybrids carrying substituents at C10 and/or C11 were designed, synthesized and evaluated as inhibitors for galectin-1 and the N-terminal domain of galectin-8.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fused tricyclic carbohydrate–benzene hybrids carrying substituents at C10 and/or C11 were designed, synthesized and evaluated as inhibitors for galectin-1 and the N-terminal domain of galectin-8.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/eUpQblMW9Tg/D0RA03144E