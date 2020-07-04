sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
Breaking News

GENDER INEQUALITY AND ECONOMIC GROWTH: EVIDENCE FROM INDUSTRY-LEVEL DATA

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATE DEBT IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES, 2010–17

EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODELING FROM A TOP-DOWN STRESS TESTING PERSPECTIVE

GOING VIRAL: A GRAVITY MODEL OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND TOURISM FLOWS

A TIP AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

AGRICULTURAL MARKET INTEGRATION IN INDIA

GLOBAL VALUE CHAINS AND PRODUCTIVITY: MICRO EVIDENCE FROM ESTONIA

GLOBAL BANKS’ DOLLAR FUNDING: A SOURCE OF FINANCIAL VULNERABILITY

IT IS ONLY NATURAL: EUROPE’S LOW INTEREST RATES

DETERMINANTS OF INCLUSIVE GROWTH IN ASEAN

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS OF NOVEL CO(II) COMPLEXED BIPYRIMIDINE POLYIMIDE AND PREPARATION OF THIN FILM COMPOSITE MEMBRANES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 04 luglio 2020

A new diamine monomer with a tetramethyl bipyrimidine group was synthesized. Polyimide containing a bipyrimidine group was successfully homopolymerized to chemical imidization. Analyses to determine the structure and properties of these polymers were conducted using 1H NMR, FTIR and Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC). For the first time, cobalt acetate was incorporated into the synthesized polyimide to fabricate cobalt-complexed polyimide thin film composite membranes (TFCMs) by spin coating. To fully understand the behavior of cobalt complexed TFCMs, these membranes were synthesized and then characterized by FTIR, X-ray diffraction (XRD) and differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) to survey the effects of cobalt acetate on polyimide. The morphologies of TFCMs were determined using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDS). Phase separations and defects were absent in all cobalt complexed TFCMs; the average thickness of the films ranged from 550-600 nm. This strongly suggested that cobalt acetate has good compatibility with bipyrimidine polyimide. The gas separation performance for TFCMs was also determined with the following results: CO2 permeance of DMD-PI-3.0 (mixing 3.0 wt.% cobalt acetate) TFCMs was 69.9 GPU at 35 °C and 1.5 bar while the selectivity of CO2/CH4 was 44.79 for DMD-PI-15 TFCMs. In short, this work reports a promising method to utilize the separation characteristics of polyimide TFCMs by incorporating cabalt ions.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/ZUabJTfMCaw/D0PY00583E

Post collegati

SYNTHESIS OF NOVEL CO(II) COMPLEXED BIPYRIMIDINE POLYIMIDE AND PREPARATION OF THIN FILM COMPOSITE MEMBRANES

Redazione

EU ANTITRUST PROCEDURE: DIGITAL PACK

Redazione

OXFORD HANDBOOK OF ONLINE INTERMEDIARY LIABILITY

Redazione

BORKOWSKI’S TEXTBOOK ON ROMAN LAW

Redazione

NEUTRALITY IN CONTEMPORARY INTERNATIONAL LAW

Redazione

RUSSIA’S REFERENDUM: IS THE SUCCESSION ISSUE SETTLED?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More