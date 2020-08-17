SYNTHESIS OF NEW TETRACYCLIC BENZODIAZEPINE-FUSED ISOINDOLINONES USING RECYCLABLE MESOPOROUS SILICA NANOPARTICLES

Pseudo natural products (NPs) feature structural novelty and diversity and thus are a new source of lead compounds for drug discovery. We first report the mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs)-catalyzed de novo combination of benzodiazepine and isoindolinone in a three-dimensional manner, giving biologically relevant and structurally complex tetracyclic benzodiazepine-fused isoindolinone pseudo natural products (21 examples, 55-91% yields) from readily available starting materials. The benzodiazepine and isoindolinone rings are formed simultaneously, with several advantages such as no use of pre-functionalized starting materials, metal-free conditions, gram-scale reactions and recyclable catalysts. The work has also demonstrated that MSNs are efficient acidic catalysts for multi-component reactions enabling rapid access to novel scaffolds for biological testing.