lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 456 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 17, 2020

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

CORONAVIRUS, DISCOTECHE CHIUSE, DALLE 18 ALLE 6 D’OBBLIGO LA MASCHERINE NEI LUOGHI…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 16, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: GOVERNO INCAPACE, DURO CON GLI ITALIANI E DEBOLE CON I…

STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON RENEWED DRILLING ACTIVITIES BY…

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS OF NEW TETRACYCLIC BENZODIAZEPINE-FUSED ISOINDOLINONES USING RECYCLABLE MESOPOROUS SILICA NANOPARTICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020

Pseudo natural products (NPs) feature structural novelty and diversity and thus are a new source of lead compounds for drug discovery. We first report the mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs)-catalyzed de novo combination of benzodiazepine and isoindolinone in a three-dimensional manner, giving biologically relevant and structurally complex tetracyclic benzodiazepine-fused isoindolinone pseudo natural products (21 examples, 55-91% yields) from readily available starting materials. The benzodiazepine and isoindolinone rings are formed simultaneously, with several advantages such as no use of pre-functionalized starting materials, metal-free conditions, gram-scale reactions and recyclable catalysts. The work has also demonstrated that MSNs are efficient acidic catalysts for multi-component reactions enabling rapid access to novel scaffolds for biological testing.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Sc_LGCRX0hQ/D0CC04875E

Post collegati

SYNTHESIS OF NEW TETRACYCLIC BENZODIAZEPINE-FUSED ISOINDOLINONES USING RECYCLABLE MESOPOROUS SILICA NANOPARTICLES

Redazione

PRODUCER AND IMPORT PRICE INDEX FOR COMMODITY JULY 2020

Redazione

EFFECTS OF NUTRIENT POLLUTION IN MARINE ECOSYSTEMS ARE COMPOUNDED BY HUMAN ACTIVITY

Redazione

17/09/2020: PRICE INDEX FOR NEW DWELLINGS, Q2 2020

Redazione

17/09/2020: GENERAL GOVERNMENT, FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, Q2 2020

Redazione

17/09/2020: ICT USAGE IN ENTERPRISES, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More