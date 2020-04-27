lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
SYNTHESIS OF NEW NI COMPLEX SUPPORTED ON COFE2O4 AND ITS APPLICATION AS AN EFFICIENT AND GREEN CATALYST FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF BIS(PYRAZOLYL)METHANE AND POLYHYDROQUINOLINE DERIVATIVES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020

Effective research in green chemistry require to new and applicable synthetic techniques. In this regard, for the first time, a green method was reported for immobilization of iminodiacetic acid-Ni complex on the surface of CoFe2O4 magnetic nanoparticles. This obtained nanoparticle was characterized by chemical and physical techniques such as Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), X‐ray Diffraction (XRD), energy-dispersive X-ray analysis (EDX), inductively coupled plasma – optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), X-ray mapping and thermal gravimetric analysis (TGA) techniques. In addition, The catalytic activity of prepared nanocomposite was examined in the synthesis of polyhydroquinoline and bis(pyrazolyl)methane derivatives in green conditions. It was be observed that all products were obtained in short reaction times and good to excellent yields. More importantly, the catalyst was easy recovered and recycled by magnetic field for five successive times without noticeable decrease in its catalytic activity.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/nw6aYJ-C96g/D0NJ00223B

SYNTHESIS OF NEW NI COMPLEX SUPPORTED ON COFE2O4 AND ITS APPLICATION AS AN EFFICIENT AND GREEN CATALYST FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF BIS(PYRAZOLYL)METHANE AND POLYHYDROQUINOLINE DERIVATIVES

