SYNTHESIS OF N-ACETYLGLUCOSAMINE AND N-ACETYLALLOSAMINE RESORCINARENE-BASED MULTIVALENT β-THIO-GLYCOCLUSTERS: UNEXPECTED AFFINITY OF N-ACETYLALLOSAMINE LIGANDS TOWARDS WHEAT GERM AGGLUTININ

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Herein, we report the synthesis of calix[4]resorcinarene-based multivalent ligands bearing β-S-GlcNAc and β-S-AllNAc recognition elements. A clickable β-S-AllNAc derivative was successfully prepared from a β-thioalkynyl GlcNAc precursor, making profit of a 2,3-oxazoline intermediate, easily formed by intramolecular displacement of a triflate group located at the 3-position by the 2-N-acetate group. By reaction of these alkynyl-functionalized derivatives with an octaazido-calix[4]resorcinarene macrocycle having undecyl chains, two octavalent glycoclusters exposing the epimeric N-acetylhexosamines were obtained. In addition, a related calix[4]resorcinarene-based glycocluster having methyl groups instead of undecyl chains and β-S-GlcNAc residues was also synthesized. After an initial evaluation of the interaction of the undecyl-functionalized β-S-GlcNAc octavalent derivative with Wheat Germ Agglutinin (WGA) by a turbidimetry experiment, the interaction of the three synthesized glycoclusters towards WGA was studied by Isothermal Titration Calorimetry. The results showed a favorable effect due to the presence of the undecyl chains in terms of affinity. Surprisingly, the β-S-AllNAc octavalent compound showed the highest affinity among the evaluated glycoclusters, showing for the first time that WGA interacts with β-AllNAc-bearing ligands. Molecular docking studies of β-AllNAc with WGA in comparison with β-GlcNAc, contributed to the understanding of the atomic interactions responsible for this unexpected affinity.

