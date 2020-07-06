lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Agenparl

SYNTHESIS OF IRON-DOPED 3D ORDERED MESOPOROUS COBALT PHOSPHIDE MATERIAL TOWARDS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYTIC OVERALL WATER SPLITTING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Inorg. Chem. Front., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0QI00575D, Research Article
Suci Meng, Shichao Sun, Yue Qi, Deli Jiang, Wenxian Wei, Min Chen
The development of porous metal phosphides with abundant active sites is of great importance for efficient electrocatalytic water splitting. In this work, three-dimensional ordered mesoporous iron-doped cobalt phosphide (Meso-Co2-xFexP) has…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/D0QI00575D

