venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
SYNTHESIS OF FECO-N@N-DOPED CARBON OXYGEN REDUCTION CATALYSTS VIA MICROWAVE-ASSISTED AMMOXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

A core-shell structured FeCo-N@N-doped carbon derived from biomass wastes (sugarcane and palm kernel shell) is facilely prepared by hydrothermal carbonization and NH3 microwave ammoxidation method. The fabricated carbons are thoroughly characterized by a variety of analytical techniques. The electrochemical oxygen reduction reaction (ORR), methanol resistance and durability are also tested in alkaline electrolyte. Compared to the carbons without ammoxidation treatments, FeCo-N@N-doped carbons, which exhibit FeCo-N in the core (evidenced by X-ray absorption spectroscopy) and highly porous carbon (verified by N2 adsorption-desorption isotherms) in the shell, possess superior ORR performance. Among the FeCo-N@N-doped carbons, sugarcane-derived FeCo-N@N-doped carbon, which may be due to the more exposed active FeCo-N sites, has the better ORR activity than palm kernel shell-derived FeCo-N@N-doped carbon. Accordingly, the sugarcane-derived FeCo-N@N-doped carbon with a FeCo alloy ratio of 1:1 shows a comparable activity (onset potential 0.91 V vs. RHE), a better stability (through four-electron pathways) and excellent methanol tolerance as compared to commercially available Pt/C catalysts. These biowaste-derived carbons with unique core-shell structure synthesized via a simple microwave-assisted ammoxidation route can provide a promising electrode for oxygen reduction in fuel cells.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/y2FILD-A6qA/D0CY00376J

