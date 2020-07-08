SYNTHESIS OF CYCLOIPTYCENES FROM CARBON NANOBELTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6775-6779
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02501A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Hiroki Shudo, Motonobu Kuwayama, Yasutomo Segawa, Kenichiro Itami
The synthesis of each of the cycloiptycene derivatives was achieved in one step from the (6,6)carbon nanobelt.
