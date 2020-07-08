mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

DL SEMPLIFICAZIONI: SCHIFANI (FI), SERVE CORAGGIO O ITALIA NON RIPARTE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 8, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 8, 2020

INSPECTION REPORT PUBLISHED: AN INSPECTION OF THE HANDLING OF COMPLAINTS AND MP’S…

IN GERMANIA L’ULTIMO SALUTO A GEORG RATZINGER. IL MESSAGGIO DI BENEDETTO XVI

PONTE GENOVA, CRIMI: NON DEVE ESSERE RICONSEGNATO NELLE MANI DEI BENETTON

L.ELETTORALE: SISTO (FI), PER MAGGIORANZA VIENE PRIMA DI EMERGENZA ECONOMICA

COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO IN UN CONFLITTO DI ATTRIBUZIONE SOLLEVATO DALLA…

LIGURIA, SALVINI: LA REGIONE È SEQUESTRATA DAL GOVERNO, DOMANI MANIFESTEREMO PER CHIEDERNE…

NEW SANCTIONS REGIME AMONG PUSH TO BOOST PROTECTION FOR PERSECUTED RELIGIOUS GROUPS

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS OF CYCLOIPTYCENES FROM CARBON NANOBELTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6775-6779
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02501A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Hiroki Shudo, Motonobu Kuwayama, Yasutomo Segawa, Kenichiro Itami
The synthesis of each of the cycloiptycene derivatives was achieved in one step from the (6,6)carbon nanobelt.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/-Oyho9BJ4B4/D0SC02501A

Post collegati

COMPLETION AND EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES OF BEGINNING POSTSECONDARY STUDENTS IN SUBBACCALAUREATE PROGRAMS

Redazione

D–π–A AZINE BASED AIEGEN WITH SOLVENT DEPENDENT RESPONSE TOWARDS A NERVE AGENT

Redazione

SIMULTANEOUS WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND ENERGY HARVESTING IN MICROBIAL FUEL CELLS: AN UPDATE ON THE BIOCATALYSTS

Redazione

CORRECTION: MIR-132 ENHANCES PROLIFERATION AND MIGRATION OF HACAT CELLS BY TARGETING TIMP3

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0970-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XSS

Redazione

SES-REG–06486 – DIRECTV ENTERPRISES, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More