SYNTHESIS OF CYCLOIPTYCENES FROM CARBON NANOBELTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6775-6779

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02501A, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Hiroki Shudo, Motonobu Kuwayama, Yasutomo Segawa, Kenichiro Itami

The synthesis of each of the cycloiptycene derivatives was achieved in one step from the (6,6)carbon nanobelt.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/-Oyho9BJ4B4/D0SC02501A