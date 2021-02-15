lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS OF COBALT A2B TRIARYL CORROLE BEARING ALDEHYDE AND AMIDE PYRIDYL GROUPS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE IN ELECTROCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Four A2B type cobalt triaryl corrole complexes (1-4) bearing aldehyde and pyridyl substituents at the 10-meso-phenyl group with different spatial configuration had been synthesized and well characterized by HR-MS, NMR, XPS, and single crystal X-ray structure determination. These complexes all exhibited good activity in electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) when used acetic acid, TFA or TsOH as proton source. The Tafel catalytic plot revealed the intrinsic characteristics of catalytic activity. The HER underwent EECEC pathway when acetic acid was used as proton source. While it passed through EECC or EECEC pathway when using TFA or TsOH as proton source, depending on the acid concentration. The presence of CoⅢ-H was detected by 1H NMR which provided an evidence for catalytic mechanism. Amide pyridyl may function as proton relay group since the meta-substituted cobalt corrole 3 and 4 exhibited significantly higher TOFmax than corrole 1 and 2 in organic medium.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/34ULmZbLQJI/D0NJ04953K

