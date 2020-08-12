mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
SYNTHESIS OF A PORPHYRIN WITH HISTIDINE-LIKE CHELATE: AN EFFICIENT PATH TOWARDS MOLECULAR PDT/SPECT THERANOSTICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

The goal of “personalised” medicine has seen a growing interest in the development of theranostic agents. Bifunctional, and targeted-trifunctional, theranostic water-soluble porphyrins with a histidine-like chelating group have been synthesised via copper-catalysed azide-alkyne cycloaddition (CuAAC) “click” chemistry in high yield and purity. They are capable of photodynamic treatment and [99mTc(CO)3]+ complexation for single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging, with a radiochemical yield of >95%. The toxicity and phototoxicity were evaluated on HT-29 cells, DU145, and DU145-PSMA cell lines, with the targeted theranostic showing more potent phototoxicity towards DU145-PSMA expressing cells.

