mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
SYNTHESIS OF A CO3V2O8/CNX HYBRID NANOCOMPOSITE AS AN EFFICIENT ELECTRODE MATERIAL FOR SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00181G, Paper
Ranjit Mishra, Prajnashree Panda, Sudip Barman
Cobalt vanadium oxide/carbon nitride composite (Co3V2O8/CNx) was synthesized by solvothermal method. This Co3V2O8/CNx composite was applied for asymmetric supercapacitor application.
