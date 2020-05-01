SYNTHESIS OF A BINARY ALLOY NANOPARTICLE CATALYST WITH AN IMMISCIBLE COMBINATION OF RH AND CU ASSISTED BY HYDROGEN SPILLOVER ON A TIO2 SUPPORT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4194-4203

DOI: 10.1039/C9SC05612B, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Shinya Masuda, Kazuki Shun, Kohsuke Mori, Yasutaka Kuwahara, Hiromi Yamashita

This work demonstrates the use of TiO 2 as a promising platform for the synthesis of non-equilibrium binary solid solution alloy nanoparticles with a combination of immiscible Rh and Cu assisted by the hydrogen spillover.

