SYNTHESIS OF A BINARY ALLOY NANOPARTICLE CATALYST WITH AN IMMISCIBLE COMBINATION OF RH AND CU ASSISTED BY HYDROGEN SPILLOVER ON A TIO2 SUPPORT

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4194-4203
DOI: 10.1039/C9SC05612B, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Shinya Masuda, Kazuki Shun, Kohsuke Mori, Yasutaka Kuwahara, Hiromi Yamashita
This work demonstrates the use of TiO2 as a promising platform for the synthesis of non-equilibrium binary solid solution alloy nanoparticles with a combination of immiscible Rh and Cu assisted by the hydrogen spillover.
