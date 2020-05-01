venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
SYNTHESIS OF A BINARY ALLOY NANOPARTICLE CATALYST WITH AN IMMISCIBLE COMBINATION OF RH AND CU ASSISTED BY HYDROGEN SPILLOVER ON A TIO2 SUPPORT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4194-4203
DOI: 10.1039/C9SC05612B, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Shinya Masuda, Kazuki Shun, Kohsuke Mori, Yasutaka Kuwahara, Hiromi Yamashita
This work demonstrates the use of TiO2 as a promising platform for the synthesis of non-equilibrium binary solid solution alloy nanoparticles with a combination of immiscible Rh and Cu assisted by the hydrogen spillover.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/ZbpkLaZtSTo/C9SC05612B

