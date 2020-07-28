martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
SYNTHESIS OF 7-HYDROXY-6H-NAPHTHO[2,3-C]COUMARIN VIA TSOH-MEDIATED TANDEM REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

A concise and efficient method for the synthesis of 7-hydroxy-6H-naphtho[2,3-c]coumarin using available 1-(2-hydroxyphenyl)-2-phenylethanone and meldrum’s acid has been developed. This transformation involves tandem Aldol reaction/Lactonization/ Friedel-crafts reaction to form a lactone ring and a benzene ring. It showed high atom-economical with water and acetone as the byproducts. Mechanism studies demonstrate dual roles of meldrum’s acid: i) as the reagent for the tandem reaction; ii) as the catalyst for the Friedel-crafts reaction. Moreover, the hydroxyl group of 7-hydroxy-6H-naphtho[2,3-c]coumarin was further functionalized efficiently by arylethynyl, aryl, cyano groups to furnish D-π-A compounds with excellent fluorescence emissions (ΦF = 0.14−0.78).

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/pFZ77hUbcoQ/D0CC04452K

SYNTHESIS OF 7-HYDROXY-6H-NAPHTHO[2,3-C]COUMARIN VIA TSOH-MEDIATED TANDEM REACTION

