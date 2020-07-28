SYNTHESIS OF [60]FULLERENE-FUSED DIHYDROBENZOOXAZEPINES VIA THE PALLADIUM-CATALYZED OXIME-DIRECTED C–H BOND ACTIVATION AND SUBSEQUENT ELECTROCHEMICAL FUNCTIONALIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

Org. Chem. Front., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0QO00710B, Research Article

Cheng Wang, Zhan Liu, Zheng-Chun Yin, Guan-Wu Wang

The palladium-catalyzed heteroannulation reaction of [60]fullerene with oximes has been exploited to accomplish the synthesis of the unprecedented seven-membered [60]fullerene-fused dihydrobenzooxazepines. In addition, the formed [60]fullerene-fused dihydrobenzooxazepines can be further…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00710B