(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00709B, Research Article

Kaifeng Chen, Weijie Chen, Fangyuan Chen, Haiman Zhang, Huiying Xu, Zhi Zhou, Yi Wei

An efficient, mild and metal-free [3+2] annulation of N-phenoxy amides with gem-difluoroalkenes has been realized via base-mediated tandem [3,3]-sigmatropic rearrangement, which gives the direct access to 2-aminobenzofuran derivatives involving the…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D1QO00709B