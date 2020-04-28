martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

MORIRE NEL SIGNORE

ALLARME PROFUGHI NELLA LOTTA AL COVID19: AIUTI UMANITARI A RISCHIO

WEBINAR ON EUROPEAN UNION ACTION ON RESEARCH AND INNOVATION TO COMBAT COVID-19

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

CASA SOLLIEVO DELLA SOFFERENZA: GLI AIUTI DELLA CEI PER ARGINARE LA PANDEMIA

CENTINAIA DI MIGLIAIA ACCANTO AI “COMBATTENTI PER LA PACE”

IN COLOMBIA è GIà FINITA LA TREGUA LEGATA ALLA PANDEMIA

MORE THAN 30,000 POTENTIAL EMPLOYEES AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL WORK

VENEZUELA: IL PRESIDENTE MADURO RIORGANIZZA IL SETTORE ENERGETICO

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: QUALCUNO STA GIOCANDO CON LA PAURA

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS, CRYSTAL STRUCTURE AND PHOTORESPONSE OF TETRAGONAL PHASE CH3NH3PBCL3 SINGLE CRYSTAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02738C, Communication
Yan Chen, Xuhong Hou, Siwen Tao, Xuewei Fu, Huawei Zhou, Jie Yin, Mingxing Wu, Xianxi Zhang
The performance of lead halogen perovskite is often closely related to its crystal structure. However, the chemical and optoelectronic properties of tetragonal phase MAPbCl3 single crystal (T-MAPbCl3 SC) are rarely…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/UjU0t8K5oPI/D0CC02738C

Post collegati

SYNTHESIS, CRYSTAL STRUCTURE AND PHOTORESPONSE OF TETRAGONAL PHASE CH3NH3PBCL3 SINGLE CRYSTAL

Redazione

MORE THAN 7,000 VULNERABLE PEOPLE RECEIVING WEEKLY FOOD PARCELS

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DEL GORES AL 28/04/2020 ORE 12.00

Redazione

LA FONDAZIONE IMC SELEZIONA UN MEDICO COMPETENTE

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF THE FINGER-LIKE MOS2@VS2 MICRO-NANO COMPOSITE WITH ENHANCED FIELD EMISSION PERFORMANCE

Redazione

NOT_ESTEVE SE SUMA A LA LLUITA CONTRA LA PàNDEMIA AMB DIVERSES DONACIONS I COL·LABORACIONS EN RECERCA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More