SYNTHESIS, CRYSTAL STRUCTURE AND ANTIPROLIFERATIVE MECHANISMS OF GALLIUM(III) COMPLEXES WITH BENZOYLPYRIDINE THIOSEMICARBAZONES

We have prepared six thiosemicarbazone ligands and synthesized the corresponding Ga( III ) complexes. The antitumor activity of the ligand increases with its lipophilicity, and the antitumor activity of the Ga( III ) complexes is affected by the ligands. Since C6 has the highest anticancer proliferative activity (0.14 ± 0.01 μM) against HepG-2 (Human hepatocarcinoma cell line), we characterized its structure by X-ray single crystal diffraction and explored its antiproliferation mechanism. Anti-tumor mechanism results show that Ga( III ) complex (C6) promoted HepG-2 cell cycle arrest in the G1 phase by regulating the expression of cell cycle-associated proteins (Cdk 2, cyclin A and cyclin E). Ga( III ) complex (C6) promotes apoptosis by consuming intracellular iron, enhancing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS), activating caspase-3/9, releasing cytochromes and apoptotic protease activating factor-1 (apaf-1).