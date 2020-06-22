lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION AND IN-VITRO ANTICANCER ACTIVITY OF THIABENDAZOLE DERIVED 1,2,3-TRIAZOLES DERIVATIVES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

A series of thiabendazole-derived 1,2,3-triazole compounds were synthesized in good yields via 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition through click chemistry approach using different chain alkyl azides with 4-(1-(prop-2-yn-1-yl)benzimidazole-2-yl)thiazole in the presence of copper (I) catalyst. These compounds were characterized on the basis of FT-IR, 1H NMR, 13C NMR as well as mass spectrometry. The newly synthesized compounds were screened for their in vitro antiproliferative activity against a panel of three human cancer cell lines (HT29, MDA-MB 231 and SKBR3). Compound (4b) exhibited a significant activity against all the cell lines tested at IC50 values ranging from 1.28 and 7.72 µg/ml, inducing caspases 3 and 7 further confirm the contribution of apoptosis cell death in MCF7 and MDA MB 231 cells. This work further demonstrates the anticancer properties of (4b), inducing apoptosis cell death. and structure activity association was discussed. This product could be a promising chemotherapeutic agent for cancer treatment.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/ZbXgmh4Sw2o/C9NJ05685H

