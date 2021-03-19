SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION AND ANTIMICROBIAL ACTIVITY APPLICATIONS OF GRAFTED COPOLYMER ALGINATE-G-POLY(N-VINYL IMIDAZOLE)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11541-11548
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01874D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01874D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Soliman Mehawed Abdellatif Soliman, Mohamed Fathi Sanad, Ahmed Esmail Shalan
N-Vinyl imidazole was grafted onto sodium alginate (PNVI-g-NaAlg) through a free radical polymerization technique in aqueous solution using potassium persulfate (K2S2O8, KPS) initiator material.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
N-Vinyl imidazole was grafted onto sodium alginate (PNVI-g-NaAlg) through a free radical polymerization technique in aqueous solution using potassium persulfate (K2S2O8, KPS) initiator material.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/T2X5VlfDej4/D1RA01874D