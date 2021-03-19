venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION AND ANTIMICROBIAL ACTIVITY APPLICATIONS OF GRAFTED COPOLYMER ALGINATE-G-POLY(N-VINYL IMIDAZOLE)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Soliman Mehawed Abdellatif Soliman, Mohamed Fathi Sanad, Ahmed Esmail Shalan
N-Vinyl imidazole was grafted onto sodium alginate (PNVI-g-NaAlg) through a free radical polymerization technique in aqueous solution using potassium persulfate (K2S2O8, KPS) initiator material.
