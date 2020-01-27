The quest for alternative therapeutic agents with safety and effective profiles is one of the biggest challenges in oncology. The folate-targeted therapy can deliver drugs selectively into malignant cells via the Fr receptor, whereas the bioorganometallic chemistry offers potential new drug candidates. Herein, novel folate -ferrocene (-Fc) conjugates were synthesized through a regiospecific route by reacting amino-terminated glutamate (Glu) -Fc residues with pteroyl azide (68-78% yield), and their in vitro anticancer activities were evaluated on human cells. The Fc units were attached to protected Glu residues through different linkers using amide coupling and/or “click” reactions. Cyclic voltammetry and UV-vis measurements showed that the triazole group conjugated to the Fc donates electrons to the ferrous center, which facilitates the oxidation of Fc that is responsible for the antiproliferative activity. These results were confirmed by the higher activity of folate -triazoleFc 21, with IC50 values at 25.4M (± 3.2) on HeLa and 21.7 M (± 0.3)on MCF-7 cells. This compound was up to 4-fold less toxic on healthy PNT2 cells and Fr-negative PC-3 cancer cells. Blocking experiments with excess of free folic acid inhibited the folates activity suggesting their specific uptake via Fr. Glu residues analogs of folates but lacking the pteroyl moiety were much less toxic on cancer cells than folates. Hence, folates -Fc are potential anticancer drug candidates due to their selectivity and enhanced cytotoxicity against Fr-positive malignant cells.