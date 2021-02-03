mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
PANAMA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONETARY AND FINANCIAL STATISTICS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2827 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

GOVERNO, PD-M5S-LEU: CONTINUARE A TENERE APERTA UNA PROSPETTIVA POLITICA UNITARIA

PRESIDENTE AUTORITà PORTUALE TIRRENO SETTENTRIONALE: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE E ESPRESSO PARERE IN 8A…

USA: PLAUSO DEI VESCOVI A MISURE CONTRO DISCRIMINAZIONI RAZZIALI

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI DECRETO-LEGGE N. 2 E…

GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI: VALUTEREMO INSIEME, COME CENTRODESTRA, COSA FARE

GOVERNO, CHIGI: COLLOQUIO TRA GIUSEPPE CONTE E MARIO DRAGHI SONO TOTALMENTE INVENTATE

SYNTHESIS AND SELF-ASSEMBLY OF A PENTA[60]FULLERENE BEARING BENZO[GHI]PERYLENETRIIMIDE UNITS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6002-6007
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00287B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Clément Drou, Théo Merland, Antoine Busseau, Sylvie Dabos-Seignon, Antoine Goujon, Piétrick Hudhomme, Lazhar Benyahia, Christophe Chassenieux, Stéphanie Legoupy
New penta(organo)fullerene bearing five benzo[ghi]perylenetriimide units has been synthesized to form self-assemblies through π–π interactions.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/uLIo41bCjiU/D1RA00287B

