SYNTHESIS AND SELF-ASSEMBLY OF A PENTA[60]FULLERENE BEARING BENZO[GHI]PERYLENETRIIMIDE UNITS

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6002-6007
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00287B, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Clément Drou, Théo Merland, Antoine Busseau, Sylvie Dabos-Seignon, Antoine Goujon, Piétrick Hudhomme, Lazhar Benyahia, Christophe Chassenieux, Stéphanie Legoupy
New penta(organo)fullerene bearing five benzo[ghi]perylenetriimide units has been synthesized to form self-assemblies through π–π interactions.
