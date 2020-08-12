mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

SECURING FREEDOM IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

SECURING FREEDOM IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

SECURING FREEDOM IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO DISCUSSES WITH RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTIN REZNICEK OF CZECH TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTIN REZNICEK OF CZECH TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTIN REZNICEK OF CZECH TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS AT A…

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS AND PHOTOLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF HYBRID 1D CORE–SHELL STRUCTURED NANOCOMPOSITES BASED ON ZNO/POLYDOPAMINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

In the present work, we report on the modelling of processes at the zinc oxide and polydopamine (ZnO/PDA) interface. The PDA layer was deposited onto ZnO nanorods (NRs) via chemical bath deposition. The defect concentrations in ZnO before and after PDA deposition were calculated and analysed. The ZnONRs/PDA core–shell nanostructures were studied by transmission electron microscopy (TEM), X-ray diffraction (XRD), Raman and Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, photoluminescence (PL) measurements, and diffuse reflectance spectroscopy. The TEM and electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) measurements confirmed the conformal coating of PDA, while the PL emission from ZnO and ZnONRs/PDA samples showed a reduction of intensity after the PDA deposition. The decrease of defect concentration participating in PL and quantum efficiency explains the PL reduction. Finally, the observed decrease of activation energies and a shift of the PL peaks are attributed to the formation of an additional local electrical field between the PDA and ZnO nanostructures.

Graphical abstract: Synthesis and photoluminescence properties of hybrid 1D core–shell structured nanocomposites based on ZnO/polydopamine

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/9JJxNeBNykg/D0RA04829A

Post collegati

DIGITALISIERUNG BIETET GROßE CHANCEN FüR äLTERE MENSCHEN

Redazione

FABRICATION OF PAPER MICROFLUIDIC DEVICES USING A TONER LASER PRINTER

Redazione

INVESTIGATION OF THE CARBON DIOXIDE ADSORPTION BEHAVIOR AND THE HETEROGENEOUS CATALYTIC EFFICIENCY OF A NOVEL NI-MOF WITH NITROGEN-RICH CHANNELS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND PHOTOLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF HYBRID 1D CORE–SHELL STRUCTURED NANOCOMPOSITES BASED ON ZNO/POLYDOPAMINE

Redazione

THERMAL RESILIENCE OF ENSILICATED LYSOZYME VIA CALORIMETRIC AND IN VIVO ANALYSIS

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: NOTIFIABLE DISEASES: WEEKLY REPORTS FOR 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More