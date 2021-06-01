(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01190A, Paper

Xingyu Chen, Yifu Zhang, Chen Wang, Xueying Dong, Changgong Meng

The design and preparation of electrode materials with excellent performance are particularly important in currently global trend of scarce energy supply, especially using the sustainable and renewable materials. In this…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/Ew3KTWwKtxw/D1DT01190A