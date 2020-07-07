SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF NEW SQUARE PLANAR HETEROLEPTIC CATIONIC COMPLEXES [NI(II) β-OXODITHIOESTER-DPPE]+; THEIR USE AS A CATALYST FOR CHAN–LAM COUPLING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01139H, Paper

Kavita Kumari, Saurabh Kumar, Krishna Nand Singh, Michael G. B. Drew, Nanhai Singh

Six new structurally characterized heteroleptic cationic [Ni( II ) β-oxodithioester-dppe] + PF 6 − complexes as efficient catalysts for Chan–Lam coupling reaction affording N-arylated products with significant functional group tolerance.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/rYqeD7unSHw/D0NJ01139H