SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF LILUF4:ER3+ AND LILUF4:YB3+,ER3+ EXHIBITING UPCONVERSION FLUORESCENCE PUMPED BY A 1560 NM LASER

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01165G, Paper
Xueshuang Li, Shengyan Yin, Weiye Song, Xingyuan Guo
The UC emission at ∼1 μm could be enhanced by doping Yb3+ ions in LiLuF4:Er microcrystals under 1560 nm excitation.
