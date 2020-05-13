mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF LILUF4:ER3+ AND LILUF4:YB3+,ER3+ EXHIBITING UPCONVERSION FLUORESCENCE PUMPED BY A 1560 NM LASER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01165G, Paper
Xueshuang Li, Shengyan Yin, Weiye Song, Xingyuan Guo
The UC emission at ∼1 μm could be enhanced by doping Yb3+ ions in LiLuF4:Er microcrystals under 1560 nm excitation.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/I8jrcyiNwxc/D0NJ01165G

