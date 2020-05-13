SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF LILUF4:ER3+ AND LILUF4:YB3+,ER3+ EXHIBITING UPCONVERSION FLUORESCENCE PUMPED BY A 1560 NM LASER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01165G, Paper

Xueshuang Li, Shengyan Yin, Weiye Song, Xingyuan Guo

The UC emission at ∼1 μm could be enhanced by doping Yb 3+ ions in LiLuF 4 :Er microcrystals under 1560 nm excitation.

