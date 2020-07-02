SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF IODOVANADINITE USING PDI2, AN IODINE SOURCE FOR THE IMMOBILISATION OF RADIOIODINE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25116-25124
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04114A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
E. V. Johnstone, D. J. Bailey, S. Lawson, M. C. Stennett, C. L. Corkhill, M. Kim, J. Heo, D. Matsumura, N. C. Hyatt
The synthesis and characterisation of a composite wasteform, comprising iodovanadinite Pb10(VO4)6I2 and Pd metal, is reported, for immobilisation of radioiodine PdI2; the formation of Pd incorporated iodovanadinite “PdPb9(VO4)6I2” was not observed.
