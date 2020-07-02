SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF IODOVANADINITE USING PDI2, AN IODINE SOURCE FOR THE IMMOBILISATION OF RADIOIODINE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25116-25124

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04114A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

E. V. Johnstone, D. J. Bailey, S. Lawson, M. C. Stennett, C. L. Corkhill, M. Kim, J. Heo, D. Matsumura, N. C. Hyatt

The synthesis and characterisation of a composite wasteform, comprising iodovanadinite Pb 10 (VO 4 ) 6 I 2 and Pd metal, is reported, for immobilisation of radioiodine PdI 2 ; the formation of Pd incorporated iodovanadinite “PdPb 9 (VO 4 ) 6 I 2 ” was not observed.

