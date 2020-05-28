SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF HETEROMETALLIC COMPLEXES INVOLVING COINAGE METALS AND ISOELECTRONIC FE(CO)5, [MN(CO)5]- AND [FE(CO)4CN]- LIGANDS

Chemistry of coinage metal ions with Fe(CO) 5 , [Mn(CO) 5 ] – and [Fe(CO) 4 CN] – have been explored using Mes 3 P and N-heterocyclic carbene supporting ligands. A comparison of [(SIPr)Au-Fe(CO) 5 ][SbF 6 ], [( Et2 CAAC)Au-Fe(CO) 5 ][SbF 6 ] and [(Mes 3 P)Au-Fe(CO) 5 ][SbF 6 ] shows that the ligand donor strength towards Au(I) follows the order Mes3P > Et2 CAAC > SIPr. These Fe(CO) 5 complexes show significant blue shifts in ῡCO bands relative to those observed for free Fe(CO) 5 as a result of it serving as a net electron donor to Au(I). The Au(I) is much stronger acceptor in (SIPr)Au-Mn(CO) 5 compared to Ag(I) in (SIPr)Ag-Mn(CO) 5 . Structural details of Mes 3 PAu-Mn(CO) 5 are also presented. The [Fe(CO) 4 CN] – afforded CN bridged coinage metal complexes with (IPr*)Au+, (SIPr)Ag+ and (SIPr)Cu+ moieties, rather than molecules with direct Fe/coinage metal bonds. Computed total interaction energies indicate that both [Mn(CO) 5 ] – and [Fe(CO) 4 CN] – are stronger donors toward Au(I) than Fe(CO) 5 . A detailed analysis of the bonding interactions between the coinage metal ions and Fe(CO) 5 , [Mn(CO) 5 ] – and [Fe(CO) 4 CN] – suggests that the largest contribution comes from electrostatic attraction, while the covalent component follows Dewar-Chatt-Duncanson model. The σ-donor interactions of these organometallic ligands with coinage metal ions are considerably stronger than the π-backbonding from the coinage metal ions.