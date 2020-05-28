giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

ESCAPE HOME FIERA DEL SOSTEGNO ALLA CRI RIPARTE CON UN NUOVO FORMAT…

PRIME MINISTER MARIN STILL ON SICK LEAVE

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON MUHAMMAD RAMADAN

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON MUHAMMAD RAMADAN

 UE,GENTILONI E FERREIRA A COZZOLINO (PD): POLITICA DI COESIONE è LA COMPONENTE…

CS_APPROVATO AL SENATO IL DECRETO SCUOLA. AZZOLINA: “TESTO MIGLIORATO. BENE LAVORO MAGGIORANZA:…

EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTERS DISCUSS CHINA AND ASIA RELATIONS

FINLAND TO PUBLISH AGENDA2030 NATIONAL REPORT ON 3 JUNE

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), CON DL ELEZIONI SCHIAFFO A DEMOCRAZIA IN IV MUNICIPIO

CS; AST: TODDE E MORANI, è UN’AZIENDA STRATEGICA NAZIONALE CHE VA TUTELATA

Agenparl

SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF HETEROMETALLIC COMPLEXES INVOLVING COINAGE METALS AND ISOELECTRONIC FE(CO)5, [MN(CO)5]- AND [FE(CO)4CN]- LIGANDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 maggio 2020

Chemistry of coinage metal ions with Fe(CO)5, [Mn(CO)5] and [Fe(CO)4CN] have been explored using Mes3P and N-heterocyclic carbene supporting ligands. A comparison of [(SIPr)Au-Fe(CO)5][SbF6], [(Et2CAAC)Au-Fe(CO)5][SbF6] and [(Mes3P)Au-Fe(CO)5][SbF6] shows that the ligand donor strength towards Au(I) follows the order Mes3P > Et2CAAC > SIPr. These Fe(CO)5 complexes show significant blue shifts in ῡCO bands relative to those observed for free Fe(CO)5 as a result of it serving as a net electron donor to Au(I). The Au(I) is much stronger acceptor in (SIPr)Au-Mn(CO)5 compared to Ag(I) in (SIPr)Ag-Mn(CO)5. Structural details of Mes3PAu-Mn(CO)5 are also presented. The [Fe(CO)4CN]afforded CN bridged coinage metal complexes with (IPr*)Au+, (SIPr)Ag+ and (SIPr)Cu+ moieties, rather than molecules with direct Fe/coinage metal bonds. Computed total interaction energies indicate that both [Mn(CO)5] and [Fe(CO)4CN] are stronger donors toward Au(I) than Fe(CO)5. A detailed analysis of the bonding interactions between the coinage metal ions and Fe(CO)5, [Mn(CO)5] and [Fe(CO)4CN] suggests that the largest contribution comes from electrostatic attraction, while the covalent component follows Dewar-Chatt-Duncanson model. The σ-donor interactions of these organometallic ligands with coinage metal ions are considerably stronger than the π-backbonding from the coinage metal ions.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/bqDShFXYeW0/D0DT01590C

Post collegati

GALLIC ACID REDUCES THE VISCOSITY AND WATER BINDING CAPACITY OF SOLUBLE DIETARY FIBERS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF HETEROMETALLIC COMPLEXES INVOLVING COINAGE METALS AND ISOELECTRONIC FE(CO)5, [MN(CO)5]- AND [FE(CO)4CN]- LIGANDS

Redazione

GROßE DANKBARKEIT FüR DAS STARKE BEKENNTNIS UNSERER JüDISCHEN MITBüRGERINNEN UND MITBüRGER ZU UNSEREM LAND

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UK, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, AND UNITED STATES ON HONG KONG

Redazione

IN-SITU STRUCTURAL EVOLUTION OF MULTI-SITE ALLOY ELECTROCATALYST TO MANIPULATE INTERMEDIATE FOR ENHANCED WATER OXIDATION REACTION

Redazione

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A METROPOLITAN COVID-19 RESPONSE SPECIAL EMPHASIS SERIES: GUIDANCE ON PROTECTING INDIVIDUALS RESIDING IN LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More