SYNTHESIS AND BIOLOGICAL EVALUATION OF A BIOINSPIRED, TISSUE-ADHESIVE GELLAN GUM-BASED HYDROGEL DESIGNED FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE DELIVERY AND RETENTION OF CHONDROGENIC CELLS

A dopamine-modified, bioinspired gellan gum hydrogel (STM-148B) with improved physicochemical and biological characteristics, suitable for minimally invasive cell delivery and retention in the context of cartilage repair, is herein presented. STM-148B’s putative game-changing design characteristics include a highly biocompatible, animal-free and chemically defined composition, reproducibility of manufacture and ease of formulation. STM-148B undergoes rapid ionic-crosslinking by physiologically relevant mono and divalent cations to form stable 3D hydrogels that possess excellent tissue adhesiveness, such that additional fixation aids are rendered superfluous. STM-148B hydrogels maintain viability of mammalian cells and further promote up-regulation of the expression of healthy chondrogenic extracellular matrix markers upon stimulation. STM-148B is currently undergoing pre-clinical safety and efficacy assessment as a medical device for cell delivery and retention focussing on regeneration of hyaline-like cartilage and may represent a valuable addition to the armamentarium of tissue-engineering therapies for treatment of focal cartilage lesions.