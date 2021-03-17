mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
SYNTHESIS AND ‎CHARACTERIZATION ‎OF A NEW ACID ‎MOLTEN SALT AND ‎THE STUDY OF ‎ITS ‎THERMAL ‎BEHAVIOR AND ‎CATALYTIC ‎ACTIVITY ‎IN FISCHER ‎ESTERIFICATION ‎

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06273A, Paper
Lia Zaharani, Nader Ghaffari Khaligh, Mohd Rafie Johan, Hayedeh Gorjian
A new acid molten salt was ‎‎prepared and its structure ‎‎elucidation was conducted ‎‎by FTIR, ‎‎1D NMR, 2D NMR, ‎‎and mass spectrometry. ‎Further support to ‎elucidate the chemical ‎structure of…
