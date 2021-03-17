SYNTHESIS AND ‎CHARACTERIZATION ‎OF A NEW ACID ‎MOLTEN SALT AND ‎THE STUDY OF ‎ITS ‎THERMAL ‎BEHAVIOR AND ‎CATALYTIC ‎ACTIVITY ‎IN FISCHER ‎ESTERIFICATION ‎

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06273A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06273A, Paper
Lia Zaharani, Nader Ghaffari Khaligh, Mohd Rafie Johan, Hayedeh Gorjian
A new acid molten salt was prepared and its structure elucidation was conducted by FTIR, 1D NMR, 2D NMR, and mass spectrometry. Further support to elucidate the chemical structure of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A new acid molten salt was prepared and its structure elucidation was conducted by FTIR, 1D NMR, 2D NMR, and mass spectrometry. Further support to elucidate the chemical structure of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/OryiZOnALxs/D0NJ06273A