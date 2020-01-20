Reactions of deprotonated (E)-3-(quinolin-4-yl) acrylic acid (QCA) with Cu(NO3)2 in different solvents/templates gave three supramolecular isomers: [Cu(QCA)2]2•6H2O•(CH3)2CO (1), [Cu(QCA)2]•5H2O•CH3OH (2) and [Cu(QCA)2]•DMSO (3). Single-crystal X-ray diffraction analyses revealed that 1, 2 and 3 are all 2D square grid networks, but with different metal fragment and ligand conformations, based on the remarkable effect of solvents. Interestingly, a catenarian water pentamer and a water tape composed of cyclic water pentamer were observed in the crystal lattice of 1 and 2 respectively, which plays a crucial role not only in stabilization but also template direction of the formation of 3D stacking crystal host. Moreover, because of the different coordination modes and intramolecular interactions, 1, 2 and 3 show different magnetic properties.