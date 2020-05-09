sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

IL PARROCO DI GAZA: COL CORONAVIRUS ANCORA MENO LAVORO, MA NON MUORE…

LA SCOMPARSA DI BIRTHE LEJEUNE, DA SEMPRE IN DIFESA DELLA VITA

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 12/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 216

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 07/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 215

CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS: NON SMETTERE DI AIUTARE I PAESI POVERI DURANTE LA PANDEMIA

07/05/2020 SECOND VIRTUAL MEETING OF THE STANDING COMMITTEE: REFERENCES TO COMMITTEES

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2485 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2486 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

SYNOPSIS: LASER-DRIVEN IMPLOSIONS SIMILAR AT DISSIMILAR SCALES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), sab 09 maggio 2020

May 7, 2020• Physics 13, s61

Imploding targets at two different inertial confinement fusion facilities exhibit the same hydrodynamics over spatial and temporal scales that vary by a factor of 3.

J. P. Sauppe et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. (2020)

Before CGI, action film makers relied on the principle of scale invariance: a miniature set shot in slow motion looks about the same as a full-sized set shot at regular speed. Now, Joshua Sauppe at Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, and colleagues have shown that the same principle applies to the hydrodynamics induced in fuel targets by laser-driven inertial confinement. In experiments using two separate laser systems—the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, and the smaller OMEGA laser facility at the University of Rochester, New York—the team reproduced nearly identical hydrodynamic behavior in the fuel, even though the setups operate at very different spatial and temporal scales.

In inertial confinement fusion, a several-nanosecond pulse from a laser array is delivered to a millimeter-scale fuel capsule, imploding the capsule and compressing the fusion fuel within. Sauppe and his colleagues focused on a part of the process called the deceleration phase, when the capsule’s lower-density, fuel-filled core begins to slow the inward motion of its higher-density shell. Hydrodynamic instabilities set up by the density contrast between the shell and the core can cause the materials to mix, cooling the fuel and inhibiting fusion.

The team created cylindrical targets to directly measure instability growth in the deceleration phase. The NIF target had 3 times the radius of the OMEGA one and took 3 times longer to implode. But both experiments exhibited the same scale-invariant hydrodynamics—the first observation of scale invariance in the high-energy-density regime. The result means that researchers can now begin to systematically investigate the effects of physical processes that are not scale invariant, like radiation transport and thermal conduction, which will inform the design of future experiments.

This research is published in Physical Review Letters.

–Marric Stephens

Marric Stephens is a Corresponding Editor for Physics based in Bristol, UK.

Demonstration of Scale-Invariant Rayleigh-Taylor Instability Growth in Laser-Driven Cylindrical Implosion Experiments

J. P. Sauppe, S. Palaniyappan, B. J. Tobias, J. L. Kline, K. A. Flippo, O. L. Landen, D. Shvarts, S. H. Batha, P. A. Bradley, E. N. Loomis, N. N. Vazirani, C. F. Kawaguchi, L. Kot, D. W. Schmidt, T. H. Day, A. B. Zylstra, and E. Malka

Phys. Rev. Lett. 124, 185003 (2020)

Published May 7, 2020

Subject Areas

Related Articles

Confined Flames Sprout Fingers
Flying Insects and Their Robot Imitators
Lining Up for Wakefield Acceleration

More Articles

Fonte/Source: http://link.aps.org/doi/10.1103/Physics.13.s61

Post collegati

SYNOPSIS: LASER-DRIVEN IMPLOSIONS SIMILAR AT DISSIMILAR SCALES

Redazione

VIEWPOINT: MAKING MATERIALS MIMIC EACH OTHER

Redazione

SYNOPSIS: BOXES GO TOPOLOGICAL FOR SOUND

Redazione

DETECTION OF STRONG EPICYCLIC DENSITY SPIKES IN THE GD-1 STELLAR STREAM: AN ABSENCE OF EVIDENCE FOR THE INFLUENCE OF DARK MATTER SUBHALOS?

Redazione

FEATURE: AN AI ASSIST FOR SPOTTING COVID-19 IN X RAYS

Redazione

SYNOPSIS: PARTICLES PROPELLED LIKE ROCKETS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More