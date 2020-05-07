giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

NEW FUNDING TO SUPPORT DAIRY FARMERS THROUGH CORONAVIRUS

BILATERALE IN VIDEOCONFERENZA TRA PRESIDENTE FICO E PRESIDENTE PARLAMENTO GEORGIA

PRIME MINISTER MARIN’S SPEECH AT THE REFERRAL DEBATE IN PARLIAMENT ON 6…

GOVERNO, CONTE: BENE INCONTRO CON IV, LAVORARE TUTTO INSIEME CON CORAGGIO E…

GOVERNO, CONTE INCONTRA IV, ROSATO: RIUNIONE POSITIVA, PREOCCUPA EFFICACIA DL MAGGIO

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), PIANO CICLABILI? RAGGI FUORI DAL MONDO

CARNEVALI (PD) AUMENTARE SPECIALIZZANDI, COLMARE IMBUTO FORMATIVO

BRASILE: PREOCCUPAZIONE PER L’ARRIVO DEL PICCO DI COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS, SU PROTOCOLLO RIENTRO AL LAVORO CON SINDACATI

COVID: GRIBAUDO-BONOMO (PD), ICARDI COMMISSARIATO RIFLETTA SU DIMISSIONI

Agenparl

SYNOPSIS: BOXES GO TOPOLOGICAL FOR SOUND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), gio 07 maggio 2020

May 6, 2020• Physics 13, s63

In a chain of 3D printed boxes, only the first transmits sound waves with certain frequencies, evidence of a topological edge state.  

H. Gao et al., Phys. Rev. B (2020)

Some materials exhibit so-called topological edge states, where they conduct light, sound, or other waves only on their surfaces or edges. Because these states robustly conduct signals regardless of external perturbations, researchers think some of these materials could be exploited to make efficient lasers. However, designing systems that sustain edge states is still an active area of research. Now a team led by Baile Zhang of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Jie Zhu from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University have 3D-printed boxes that, when connected in a chain, exhibit topological edge states that conduct only some frequencies of sound. The researchers say that their design could be transferred to photonics systems to make devices that conduct light in an analogous way.

The group printed twelve 3D boxes, each box roughly the size of a deck of cards, and linked them together with square rods. Skipping the initial box, they then drilled holes in the first two of every subsequent four boxes.

The group played various sound frequencies through a speaker aimed at one box in the chain and measured the system’s subsequent vibrations using a microphone aimed at that box or another. Placing the speaker at the fifth box and the microphone at the ninth, they found that the system muted a well-defined range of frequencies, which they term the band gap. But when both the speaker and microphone were aimed at the first box, they found amplifications of the band gap frequencies. The group says that their observation provides evidence of a topological edge state for the boxes. In accompanying theory, they show that the topological edge state arises from a condition known as non-Hermiticity, in which the boxes experience both gain and loss.

This research is published in Physical Review B.

–Sophia Chen

Sophia Chen is a freelance science writer based in Tucson, Arizona.

Subject Areas

Related Articles

Making Materials Mimic Each Other
Acoustics

Making Materials Mimic Each Other

May 6, 2020

A novel framework for controlling many-body systems with external fields shows how two distinct materials could be made to mimic each other or form more exotic materials. Read More »

Controlling Particle Movements with Sound Waves
Liquid Iron’s Density in Extreme Conditions

More Articles

Fonte/Source: http://link.aps.org/doi/10.1103/Physics.13.s63

Post collegati

SYNOPSIS: BOXES GO TOPOLOGICAL FOR SOUND

Redazione

COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN OF HIGH-EFFICIENCY GETE-BASED THERMOELECTRIC DEVICES

Redazione

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE REAL-SPACE: ELUCIDATING SIZE-DEPENDENT ATOMIC STRUCTURE OF NANOMATERIALS USING PAIR DISTRIBUTION FUNCTION ANALYSIS

Redazione

SENTINEL-6A GETS AN EARFUL

Redazione

GREENOX INTER PARES

Redazione

INSIGHT INTO SULFUR RICH SELENIUM SULFIDE/PYROLYZED POLYACRYLONITRILE CATHODES FOR LI-S BATTERIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More