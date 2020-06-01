lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

6% GROWTH IN FDI IN THE SULTANATE UNTIL THE END OF THE…

JUSSI PALMéN APPOINTED AS COUNSELLOR FOR CULTURAL AFFAIRS TO MOSCOW

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE BANCHE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO GUALTIERI – GIOVEDì ALLE 14.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU PAZIENTI COVID-19 E SPERIMENTAZIONE CON PLASMA – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

COMUNICATO: ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE BORZACCHIELLO, AMMINISTRAZIONE PENITENZIARIA- MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA ALLA UE NEL 2020 – MERCOLEDì DALLE…

COMUNICATO: MODIFICHE LEGGE ELETTORALE CAMERA E SENATO, AUDIZIONE PROFESSORI GUZZETTA E AZZARITI…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

GROUPS OF UP TO SIX FROM DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS CAN EXERCISE OUTSIDE UNDER…

Agenparl

SYNERGISTIC LUBRICATION OF A POROUS MOS2-POSS NANOHYBRID

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

A porous MoS2-polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS) nanohybrid was prepared from octavinyl-POSS nanoparticles and MoS2 nanosheets for the first time, the structure and composition of which were confirmed by X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), Fourier-transform infrared spectra (FTIR), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive spectra (EDS) and thermal gravimetric analysis (TGA). As a comparison, MoS2 nanosheets, octavinyl-POSS and MoS2-POSS nanohybrid were used as lubricating additives for liquid paraffin (LP), which decreased the friction coefficients of LP by 7.8% (MoS2), 14.1% (octavinyl-POSS), and 18.8% (MoS2-POSS). Compared with MoS2 and octavinyl-POSS, the MoS2-POSS nanohybrid can be dispersed in organic solvents more homogeneously without adscititious dispersants or surfactants due to its better organic compatibilities. SEM and EDS analyses indicate that a synergistic frictional effect is responsible for the improved friction-reduction and anti-wear behavior.

Graphical abstract: Synergistic lubrication of a porous MoS2-POSS nanohybrid

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/OlgxQjnjbig/D0RA02014A

Post collegati

DAL 2 GIUGNO RIAPERTURA DEI MUSEI CIVICI DI ROMA CAPITALE

Redazione

HIGHLY LUMINESCENT AND ULTRASTABLE CESIUM LEAD BROMIDE PEROVSKITE PATTERNS GENERATED INTO PHOSPHATE GLASS MATRICES

Redazione

SYNERGISTIC LUBRICATION OF A POROUS MOS2-POSS NANOHYBRID

Redazione

CENTRI ESTIVI – PREISCRIZIONI

Redazione

IN SPECIAL REMARK GEN. AL MATROOSHI CONGRATULATES EMPLOYEES FOR RESUMING WORK

Redazione

FLORAL DISPLAY TO PAY TRIBUTE TO CITY’S KEY WORKERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More