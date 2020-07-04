SYNERGISTIC EFFECT BETWEEN POLYVINYL PYRROLIDONE AND OXYGEN VACANCIES ON IMPROVING OXIDASE-MIMETIC ACTIVITY OF FLOWER-LIKE CEO2 NANOZYMES

Both the oxygen vacancies and surface chemistry can affect the enzyme-like catalytic activities of CeO2-based nanozymes. However, the mechanism of the enzyme-mimetic process is still unclearly elucidated, which is of great importance to guide the synthesis of high-performance nanozymes with desirable properties. Here, we exhibit a facile one-pot solvothermal method to prepare polyvinyl-pyrrolidone (PVP)-capped CeO2 nanoflowers with manipulating their oxygen vacancies by appropriate solvothermal reaction parameters. Oxygen vacancies increase effectively under higher precursor concentration, extended solvothermal time, and proper reaction temperature. The maximum content of surface Ce(Ⅲ) cations is up to 50% for 31.1-nm CeO2 nanoflowers, which exhibit 0.07 mM apparent Michaelis constant towards 3,3’,5,5’-tetramethylbenanozymeidine and show a higher binding affinity than the other CeO2-based catalysts. Theoretical results demonstrate that the synergy between PVP and oxygen vacancies can significantly promote the adsorption of O2 and TMB on CeO2, which straightly enhances the oxidase-mimetic activity of flower-like CeO2 nanozymes. This work can shed light on a new perspective on the enzyme-like performance promotion of CeO2-based catalysts and surface engineering of nanozymes.