sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA NOMINA CLAUDIO GUGEROTTI NUOVO NUNZIO IN GRAN BRETAGNA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT KENYATTA: 4 JULY 2020

BOSSI: BORGHI (PD), NON MOLLARE, TORNA

AREE INTERNE: 30 MILIONI IN PIÙ’ PER LE IMPRESE GRAZIE A PROPOSTA…

OMOFOBIA: BOLDRINI (PD), EVITIAMO BUFALE E INSULTI SU LEGGE

PAPA FRANCESCO: PUNTARE SULLE ENERGIE RINNOVABILI PER SALVARE LA TERRA

MARKING THE BIRTH OF OUR GREAT NATION

MARKING THE BIRTH OF OUR GREAT NATION

MARKING THE BIRTH OF OUR GREAT NATION

DL RILANCIO: NARDI, PROROGA ECOBONUS AL 2022 PER LE CASE POPOLARI

Agenparl

SYNERGISTIC EFFECT BETWEEN POLYVINYL PYRROLIDONE AND OXYGEN VACANCIES ON IMPROVING OXIDASE-MIMETIC ACTIVITY OF FLOWER-LIKE CEO2 NANOZYMES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 04 luglio 2020

Both the oxygen vacancies and surface chemistry can affect the enzyme-like catalytic activities of CeO2-based nanozymes. However, the mechanism of the enzyme-mimetic process is still unclearly elucidated, which is of great importance to guide the synthesis of high-performance nanozymes with desirable properties. Here, we exhibit a facile one-pot solvothermal method to prepare polyvinyl-pyrrolidone (PVP)-capped CeO2 nanoflowers with manipulating their oxygen vacancies by appropriate solvothermal reaction parameters. Oxygen vacancies increase effectively under higher precursor concentration, extended solvothermal time, and proper reaction temperature. The maximum content of surface Ce(Ⅲ) cations is up to 50% for 31.1-nm CeO2 nanoflowers, which exhibit 0.07 mM apparent Michaelis constant towards 3,3’,5,5’-tetramethylbenanozymeidine and show a higher binding affinity than the other CeO2-based catalysts. Theoretical results demonstrate that the synergy between PVP and oxygen vacancies can significantly promote the adsorption of O2 and TMB on CeO2, which straightly enhances the oxidase-mimetic activity of flower-like CeO2 nanozymes. This work can shed light on a new perspective on the enzyme-like performance promotion of CeO2-based catalysts and surface engineering of nanozymes.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/JhQMaF5MlNI/D0NR04177G

Post collegati

SYNERGISTIC EFFECT BETWEEN POLYVINYL PYRROLIDONE AND OXYGEN VACANCIES ON IMPROVING OXIDASE-MIMETIC ACTIVITY OF FLOWER-LIKE CEO2 NANOZYMES

Redazione

VOXGOV

Redazione

NEWS STORY: CHANCELLOR WELCOMES STAFF BACK AS HOSPITALITY PREPARES TO REOPEN

Redazione

04 LUG 2020 – INCIDENTE IN VIA DEL GUARLONE, UN AUTOBUS DELL’ATAF URTA VEICOLI IN SOSTA, CASSONETTI DELLA SPAZZATURA E UN PALO DELLA LUCE

Redazione

U.S. AIR FORCE INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH OFFICE EMBRACES INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM AT ELITE UK UNIVERSITY

Redazione

NAVY LIEUTENANT HONORED FOR GUN LAUNCHED GUIDED PROJECTILE SUCCESS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More