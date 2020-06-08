lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

INDEPENDENT REVIEW BACKS INTRODUCTION OF HIGHLY PROTECTED MARINE AREAS

CORONAVIRUS, TOKYO CHIEDE AI DIPENDENTI DEI NIGHT CLUB DI SOTTOPORSI REGOLARMENTE AL…

EXPORT, DI MAIO: CON PATTO, IMPORTANTE PIANO DI RILANCIO MADE IN ITALY

MARCHE E ABRUZZO, SALVINI: FELICE DI INCONTRARE ASSOCIAZIONI, IMPRENDITORI E FAMIGLIE PER…

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SYNERGISTIC COMPUTATIONAL AND EXPERIMENTAL DISCOVERY OF NOVEL MAGNETIC MATERIALS

SYNERGISTIC COMPUTATIONAL AND EXPERIMENTAL DISCOVERY OF NOVEL MAGNETIC MATERIALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00050G, Review Article
Balamurugan Balasubramanian, Masahiro Sakurai, Cai Zhuang Wang, Xiaoshan Xu, Kai-Ming Ho, James Chelikowsky, David Sellmyer
New magnetic materials for energy and information-processing applications are of paramount importance in view of significant global challenges in environmental and information security. The discovery and design of materials requires…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/ME/D0ME00050G

Post collegati

SYNERGISTIC COMPUTATIONAL AND EXPERIMENTAL DISCOVERY OF NOVEL MAGNETIC MATERIALS

Redazione

TRIARYLMETHANOLATION AS A VERSATILE STRATEGY TO CONVERT PAHS INTO AMORPHIZATION INDUCED EMISSION LUMINOGENS FOR EXTREMELY SENSITIVE EXPLOSIVE DETECTION AND ARTIFICIAL LIGHT-HARVESTING SYSTEMS

Redazione

ANOMALOUS RESTORATION OF SP2 HYBRIDIZATION IN GRAPHENE FUNCTIONALIZATION

Redazione

VISIBLE-LIGHT RESPONSIVE BINBO4 NANOSHEETS PHOTOANODE FOR STABLE AND EFFICIENT SOLAR-DRIVEN WATER OXIDATION

Redazione

ON THE NONADIABATIC COLLISIONAL QUENCHING OF OH(A) BY H2: A FOUR COUPLED QUASI-DIABATIC STATE DESCRIPTION

Redazione

HIGH WATER CONTINUES AT LAKE SHELBYVILLE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More