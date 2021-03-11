giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
SYNERGETIC EFFECT DEPENDENCE ON ACTIVATED OXYGEN IN THE INTERFACE OF NIOX MODIFIED PT NANOPARTICLES FOR CO OXIDATION FROM FIRST-PRINCIPLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00149C, Paper
Zihang Yao, Jiaqiang Yang, Zhang Liu, Bin Shan, Rong Chen, Yanli Li, Yanwei Wen
CO oxidation on NiOx-modified Pt nanoparticles (NPs) is investigated by first-principles calculations and microkinetic methods. The binding energies of O2 and CO on NiOx/Pt suggest that CO adsorption is dominated…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/0rHmhBTcZBc/D1CP00149C

