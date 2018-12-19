Symposium examines trade issues relating to natural disasters

(AGENPARL) -Geneva, Switzerland mer 19 dicembre 2018 On 14 December, a symposium held at the WTO on natural disasters and trade looked into the economic losses resulting from natural disasters, how to use data to analyze risk, and the case for investment in building resilience to such disasters. The symposium was held as part of a WTO research project approved by WTO members and funded by the Government of Australia. A preliminary scoping of the trade issues emerging from this research was presented.